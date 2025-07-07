No need to fry your brain thinking about how to keep it healthy — we've got a few fun (and slightly strange) ways to keep your noggin firing on all cylinders.

Let’s face it: as we age, our brains don’t exactly get faster. Volume shrinks, signals get glitchy, and sometimes you walk into a room and forget why you’re there. (Was it for the keys? A snack? A life reset?)

You’ve probably already heard the usual tips: eat your veggies, get your steps in, sleep like a champ, keep your stress low(ish), and text your friends once in a while. But what if you could boost your brain with stuff that's a little more...out there?

Enter Harvard-trained neuroscientist Kevin Woods. He works with Brian. — A music streaming service designed to get your brainwaves grooving. His suggestions? Let’s just say they’re more gum-smacking, moonwalking, and hummingbird than your standard self-care.

1. Chew Gum Like a Teen at a School Dance

Turns out your high school gum addiction might’ve been doing your brain a favour. Some studies suggest that chewing gum boosts blood flow to the brain, giving it more oxygen and glucose (a.k.a. brain snacks). That means your memory and focus could get a little extra zip, especially in areas like the prefrontal cortex and hippocampus.

So yes, if you find yourself chewing gum like a cow in a meadow during a stressful meeting, carry on. You're not being rude, you're being cognitively proactive.

2. Walk Backwards (Yes, Really)

Weird flex, but okay: walking backwards may make you smarter. It gives your brain a workout by challenging your balance and attention, kind of like trying to do eyeliner in the car. (Don’t.)

Studies say it can even help improve memory and cognitive control. Just maybe don’t try it while carrying hot coffee or navigating a crowded Costco.

3. Hum, Like You're the Star of Your Own Wellness Retreat

Humming isn’t just for yoga classes and weird uncles — it might help your brain chill out. Humming stimulates the vagus nerve (the body’s MVP for managing stress), which can help you relax and boost your mood.

It also increases nitric oxide in your nasal cavity (science!), which may improve blood flow to the brain. So next time someone catches you humming to yourself in the grocery store, just say you’re doing brain maintenance. Bonus points if it's to a Céline Dion classic.

Bottom line? Keeping your brain sharp doesn’t have to mean Sudoku and fish oil. Sometimes it’s as simple as chewing gum, moonwalking through the backyard, and humming like no one’s listening. Just tell the neighbours you’re doing "neuroscience." They'll understand... probably.