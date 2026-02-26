Your Underwear Has a Shelf Life… and It’s Probably Judging You 🩲

Apparently, your underwear has an expiry date.

Yes, really. And no, this isn’t about when to change them… It’s about when to throw them out and start fresh.

A writer for The Guardian sparked a wave of side-eye online after pointing out that underwear doesn’t last nearly as long as most of us pretend it does.

Some experts say you should actually replace your underwear every six months. Six. Months. Let that sink in while you stare at the decade-old pair hiding in the back of your drawer.

RELATED: Experts You Reveal the Proper Underpants to Keep You Healthy Down There…

The topic popped up again in a Financial Times piece, where the owner of an underwear company casually confirmed the timeline. Suspicious timing? Maybe. But the advice didn’t come out of nowhere.

Doctors have long suggested swapping them out every six to nine months because regular washing doesn’t completely remove bacteria.

Yes, even after a hot wash. Even after detergent. Even after that little internal pep talk, where you convince yourself everything is fine.

According to the science, germs, viruses and fungi can stick around in fabric over time. The general rule floating around online says to replace underwear somewhere between six months and a year, or after about 50 washes.

So if you’re the kind of person who keeps mental tabs on laundry cycles and you’re creeping up on wash number 49… this might be your cue to do a drawer refresh.

And if you’re not tracking your washes? Let’s be honest. The elastic probably told you months ago. 🧺