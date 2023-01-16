Unexpected Signs That You’ve Aged 

As we get older, things change without us even knowing it- until you release; OMG, I’m Old!

People are sharing their realizations online and they are incredibly relatable. Thanks, Reddit, for making me realize I’m old.

When you have to get something at Home Depot and you get excited to go there…

Realizing that every birthday after 21 just isn’t that exciting anymore…

Growing out of certain people. Like that one friend who still acts like they’re 25! Dude, we’re 40!

When you don’t want anything for Christmas…

Turning the music down while driving so you can see better…

Becoming clumsy. Becoming an absolute klutz, walking into corners, tripping, dropping things, spontaneously losing my balance, etc.”

Getting excited when a new grocery store opens. (When Farmboy opened in Barrie, I geeked out)

Not being able to stomach certain foods anymore. Cookies and Milk (now make my insides feel like they are going to explode.)

When you look forward to working on a jigsaw puzzle instead of a night out of socializing…

And when you’re out for dinner or an evening, all you can think about is getting home to your comfy clothes and your bed.