Listen Live

What We Start Liking LESS The Older We Get!

How much time do you have?

By Kool Mornings

Another fun Reddit thread asked its users this very question.  

Booze You Shouldn’t Drink When You Are Older

Here are the top answers

Waking up to pee at 5 am
Social Media
Lack of Leisure Time
Anything that requires me to stand in line
Working
Getting Drunk
Politics
People
Watching your parents age
Loud Noises in general
The dating scene
Going grocery shopping

How fast time is slipping away from me rather than how slow it used to be as a kid
driving (as a teen, we used to drive for fun)

Crowds and or social events

Related posts

Tropicana Debuts ‘Perfect’ Mimosa Maker!

Woman Rents Out Her Husband To Do Odd Jobs For Other Women!

National Men Making Dinner Day!