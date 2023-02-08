Unhappy Marriages May Actually Be Good For Your Health

“Til death do us part” might take on a whole new meaning.

A new study revealed that having a romantic partner might help keep a person’s blood sugar relatively low — even if the relationship is less than ideal.

The study, revealed that being in a long-term relationship — whether positive or negative — impacts a person’s blood sugar level.

According to the research that involved over 3,000 adults aged 50 to 89 years old who were not diagnosed with diabetes and were observed from 2004 to 2013 to see if being in a relationship affected their blood sugar levels.

Nearly 76% of respondents said they were cohabitating or married. Respondents were also asked about the level of strain on the relationship.

According to the scientists, they were able to deduce that being in a relationship, no matter the strain, tends to keep a person’s blood sugar lower.

This is not the first study to show that marriage is a positive force on a person’s body.

In a 2016 Harvard-based study, it was shown that married people take fewer risks, eat better, and maintain healthier lifestyles.