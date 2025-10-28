UNICEF Is Bringing Back Its Iconic Halloween Donation Boxes — With a Modern Twist 🎃🧡

If you grew up trick-or-treating in Canada, there’s a good chance you remember carrying that little orange UNICEF donation box alongside your pillowcase of candy. You’d collect spare change for kids in need, and feel like a real hero by the end of the night.

Well… get ready for a nostalgia rush, because UNICEF is bringing the tradition back — but with a 2025 upgrade.

RELATED: The Top Halloween Costumes of 2025

🧡 The Throwback, Reimagined

Instead of a cardboard box swinging from your neck, UNICEF Canada is releasing a limited-edition Halloween Box t-shirt — complete with the classic design and a built-in QR code for donations. The idea is simple: parents (or anyone feeling nostalgic) wear the shirt while trick-or-treating, and neighbours can scan to donate on the spot.

As UNICEF Canada President and CEO Sevaun Palvetzian explains:

“So many Canadians helped to make childhood better for so many children through the trick-or-treating tradition with those Halloween boxes. And so, they’re back in a form you can wear.”



👕 How to Get One

The shirts are available online for $50 and were created in collaboration with Canadian clothing brand Kotn — meaning they’ll be comfy, stylish, and perfect for fall layering.

And yes, it’s for a great cause. Proceeds will support UNICEF programs worldwide, helping provide children with essentials like clean water, education, healthcare, vaccines and more.

So this Halloween, if you want to pass along a little nostalgia — and a lot of kindness — the iconic orange box is back… this time, in wearable form. 🧡