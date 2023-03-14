This KOOL FM content is brought to you by Hwy 11 VR

If you’re looking for fun and unique activities in Barrie and Simcoe County, we’ve got you covered with ideas your whole family will love this March Break.

1. Hwy 11 VR

Hwy 11 VR is a virtual reality arcade that offers an immersive gaming experience for singles, couples, and groups of all ages. With state-of-the-art equipment and technology, you can experience the thrill of being in a different world without ever leaving Simcoe County.

You can fight zombies, explore outer space, become a mythical pirate lord captaining a battle-ready ship, play arcade games like Fruit Ninja and so much more. You can even solve your way out of an escape room or take a walk through a haunted house.

2. Horseshoe

Located just outside of Barrie, Horseshoe Resort is a four-season resort that offers a wide range of activities for visitors. During the winter months, guests can enjoy downhill or cross-country ski, snowboard, snow tube, fat bike, and more.

In the warmer months, the resort offers hiking, mountain and cross-country biking, and golfing. You can also enjoy adventure activities such as ziplining, treetop trekking, and mini-golf. The resort also has a spa and several restaurants, making it an ideal location for a relaxing weekend getaway.

3. Cards & Coasters

If you’re looking for a short road trip, head to Cards and Coasters in downtown Orillia. This board game cafe has a huge collection of board games, card games, and puzzles that visitors can enjoy while sipping coffee, tea, milkshakes, and more.

The café also serves a range of snacks and meals, making it an ideal location for a relaxing day out with friends or family.

4. Sports Dome – Arrow Tag

The Barrie Sports Dome is an indoor sports facility that offers a wide range of activities for visitors. The dome houses multiple turf fields, making it an ideal location for sports such as soccer, lacrosse, and football. There’s also an indoor golf course and a self-pitch batting cage.

But that isn’t all. There are lots of other indoor activities including bubble soccer, arrow tag, and bazooka ball. With both drop-in and league play available, this is a great location for individuals and groups looking for a fun and active day out.

5. Barrie Paintball

Experience the thrill of paintball at Barrie Paintball, an outdoor facility located just outside the city. With multiple playing fields and scenarios, visitors can enjoy hours of fun and excitement.

If you don’t have your own equipment, no worries. The facility offers rental equipment and packages for both beginners and experienced players. There are also other fun activities like laser tag and airsoft.

6. Last Level

For gaming enthusiasts, Last Level is a must-visit location in Barrie. The facility offers a wide range of retro arcade games, as well as console gaming, foosball, and more.

Visitors can enjoy their favorite games or try out something new while enjoying snacks and drinks from the facility’s café. Last Level is all ages (2 minors per adult) until 8 pm.

7. Simcoe Rentals

For those who love outdoor sports, Simcoe Rentals is a must-visit. The facility offers snowmobile rentals, as well as pontoons, Sea-Doos, speed boats, ATVs, and fifth wheels in the warmer months.

With rentals available for half-day, full-day, multi-day, and weekly sessions, visitors can take their time exploring the beautiful Lake Simcoe.

Simcoe County has a lot to offer, and these seven unique locations are just a few of the many exciting activities available. Whether you’re a water sports enthusiast, gaming fanatic, or outdoor adventurer, there’s something for everyone in and around Barrie.

RELATED: Top March Break activities for kids …