“V” Is Now The 5th Member Of BTS To Test Positive For COVID

According to Big Hit Music, BTS group member, V, has tested positive for COVID after being fully vaccinated.

Big Hits Music says that “V” took a PCR test at a nearby hospital after experiencing a mild sore throat and was diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to the statement, V was in contact with other members from BTS only days before testing positive, but all members were wearing masks and socially distanced. At this time, no other members are reported to be experiencing any symptoms and have all recently tested negative for the virus.

V is the fifth member of the group to test positive for COVID over 2 months. In January, Jimin tested positive and has since recovered, and SUGA, RM, and Jin all overcame COVID at the beginning of the year. He is currently recovering at home and awaiting further information from healthcare authorities.

PHOTO CREDIT: Facebook