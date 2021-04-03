Vacation Glow Hair Is The New Hair Trend

You can make it look like you just spent a week on a beach vacation with the vacation glow hair trend that’s taking off just in time for the warmer weather.

It’s highlights that will give your hair a pretty sun-kissed vibe. These subtle highlights and a warm gloss adds dimension and shine to your hair.

I’ve been getting these golden highlights for years. They work well on curly hair because they define the curls more so it looks like you have curls and not just a giant puff of hair.

This is not great timing for this since we can’t go to the hairdresser’s now under this shutdown that’s come into effect today. So we have to be creative. Maybe try it at home?

