“Vagueposting” is trending, and yes, it means exactly what your brain thinks it means.

The internet already feels like a maze of half-truths, rumours, and people yelling into the void, and now we’ve added a new layer of static.

Vagueposting is when someone shares a cryptic thought online that sounds important but doesn’t actually explain anything.

(If a post makes you feel like you missed the backstory, but no one will explain it, congratulations — you’ve just been vagueposted.)

You’ve seen it. Someone posts, “Some people finally showed their true colours today,” and then logs off like they just dropped a documentary. Or, “Sabrina Carpenter was right,” with zero context, sending everyone into detective mode, trying to figure out what they missed.

The term itself isn’t new. It’s been floating around online since at least 2011.

What’s changed is how common it’s become, especially as social media rewards curiosity clicks and comment spirals. Merriam-Webster now even defines it as posting cryptically to grab engagement or attention.

It’s the digital version of passing a note in class that only half the room understands, except now the “classroom” is the entire internet and everyone’s invited to speculate.

So if it feels like we’re posting more than ever while saying less than ever, you’re not imagining things. That’s vagueposting in a nutshell.