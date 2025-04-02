Val Kilmer Passes Away at 65

Hollywood is mourning the loss of actor Val Kilmer, who passed away at the age of 65. His daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, confirmed the news to the New York Times and the Associated Press, stating that her father succumbed to complications from pneumonia.

Kilmer had previously battled throat cancer, a diagnosis he received in 2014. The treatment required a tracheotomy, which significantly altered his voice. Despite his health struggles, Kilmer made a triumphant return to the screen in 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick, reprising his iconic role as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in a touching scene alongside Tom Cruise.

A Legacy of Iconic Roles

Kilmer’s film career began with a comedic turn in the 1984 movie Top Secret!, but it was his role as the cocky fighter pilot Iceman in 1986’s Top Gun that catapulted him to fame.

The 1990s saw Kilmer cementing his status as a Hollywood powerhouse with many unforgettable performances across multiple genres.

He took on the role of Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone’s 1991 biopic The Doors, where his portrayal of the legendary rock star received widespread acclaim.

In 1993, he played the charismatic Doc Holliday in Tombstone, delivering one of his most quoted performances. Kilmer also donned the cape and cowl in Batman Forever (1995), stepping into the role of the Dark Knight. That same year, he starred alongside Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in Michael Mann’s crime thriller Heat, further proving his versatility as an actor.

A Lasting Impact

Throughout his career, Kilmer’s films collectively grossed nearly $2 billion at the box office, according to Comscore.

His ability to bring depth and complexity to a wide range of characters made him a beloved figure in the industry. While he largely stepped away from acting in recent years, his impact on film remains undeniable.

Fans and fellow actors alike have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late star, remembering him not just for his on-screen brilliance but also for his passion, wit, and resilience.

Val Kilmer’s legacy will continue to shine through the many unforgettable performances he left behind.