Bah, Humbug! Vandal Smashes Ebenezer Scrooge’s Famous Tombstone

In Shrewsbury, England, the iconic tombstone of Ebenezer Scrooge—used in the 1984 film adaptation of A Christmas Carol—has been vandalized. The fictional gravestone, located on the grounds of St. Chad’s Church, has become a beloved tourist attraction over the years.

Local police are investigating the destruction, which has shaken the community. Helen Ball, the town clerk, emphasized the importance of the marker, calling it “hugely popular” with locals and visitors. During the festive season, the site is a key stop on tours showcasing filming locations from the classic movie.

A Ghostly Legacy

The 1984 adaptation of Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol is just one of many retellings of the holiday favourite. This version starred George C. Scott as the infamous Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly old man transformed by visits from three spectral guides. The fictional gravestone, which marked the character’s grim fate, served as a haunting reminder of Scrooge’s potential future if he didn’t change his selfish ways.

What’s Next for Scrooge’s Tombstone?

The town of Shrewsbury is now grappling with how to repair or replace the damaged tombstone. With its ties to one of the most celebrated Christmas tales, the marker is more than just a prop—it’s a piece of cultural history. As Ball and others in the community weigh their options, one thing is certain: the memory of Scrooge’s transformation from “Bah, humbug!” to holiday hero will endure.

Let’s hope the vandal responsible doesn’t find themselves haunted by their own Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come.