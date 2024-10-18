Vans Warped Tour Isn't Coming to Canada in 2025 And We're Heartbroken!

If you grew up in the '90s and early 2000's then odds are you've rocked out and bought overpriced food at the Van's Warped Tour. Sadly, back in 2018, Ontario moshed for the last time at the festival.

Or at least we thought so...

Until a couple of months ago when rumours started circulating the tour was planning a return. Enter all the nostalgia-fuelled joy my millennial heart could handle. Well, that joy was short-lived because yesterday the 2025 dates were announced... And not one in Canada! (Blasphemy!!)

As the resident millennial and elder emo, I decided to do everything in my power to raise awareness so that we may one day see the return of Warped Tour.

What’s the Vans Warped Tour?

In case you aren't familiar with Vans Warped Tour. It was a huge travelling music festival that started in the '90s. It's known for bringing some of the best up-and-coming bands, along with some bigger artists.

Now, Warped Tour is known as a punk and alternative rock festival, think of bands like Blink 182 and Simple Plan. But, it also showcased some major pop acts

A Pop Surprise

Though Warped is famous for its punk and rock acts, you might be surprised to know that some of your favourite pop stars have hit the stage, too!

Who, you ask?

Well, artists like Katy Perry, who performed her hit I Kissed a Girl, once rocked the Warped stage. You also had acts like Black Eyed Peas and Billie Eilish showing their talents.

Even if you didn’t think of these stars as Warped regulars, they brought a fun twist to the festival and kept everyone singing along.

Why It’s Special

Warped Tour isn’t just about the music. It’s also about the memories.

The outdoor stages, the unique band merch you could buy. And who can forget, being able to meet your favourite band up close just walking the grounds?

What to Expect This Time

Unfortunately, the 2025 Warped Tour is only going to have 3 stops, Washington, Long Beach, and Orlando. So if you wanted to go to its grand return, you are going to have to plan way in advance (whose with me?)

This does feel like a bit of a letdown, considering how much interest the initial reports got. But hey, we get it, you have to crawl before you can walk...

Even though it's not coming to Canada (yet), the tour does promise to bring the same energy and variety of bands. No matter what you're into it seems like they are bringing a little something for everyone.

And maybe... just maybe, if we are loud enough, it'll make its way back north of the border in 2026!

