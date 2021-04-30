Vax Live Concert will be Hosted by Selena Gomez

Premiering on Saturday May 8th at 8pm ET on YouTube, Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World concert will be a celebration of the hope of the COVID-19 vaccine gives families. At the same time, it’s an event to urge governments to ensure equitable distribution of the vaccine. Some corporate sponsors of the event have made donations to COVAX, like Proctor & Gamble with a $5 million donation.

What is COVAX?

COVAX stands for COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access. COVAX provided a platform that supported the research, development and manufacturing of a wide range of COVID-19 vaccine candidates, and negotiated their pricing. Richer countries paid into COVAX Advance Market Commitments (ACM), which funded the research and development, and could also become recipients of the vaccines. For instance, Canada and the UK are ACM donors as well as self-funded recipients, meaning they will pay for vaccines procured through COVAX. Other countries were not ACM donors but are self-funded recipients, like Mexico and Brazil, while many low-income country members are ACM Recipients and will receive vaccines up to 20% of their populations bought through donations.

Performances

Vax Live, a production from Global Citizen, is chaired by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and hosted by Selena Gomez with performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters and more. Some celebrity appearances include Ben Afflekc, Chrissy Teigen, Sean Penn, Gayle King and more.

Gif Image: Globalcitizen.org