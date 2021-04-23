Vegas Is Teases Major Music Residencies
Vegas will be awesome again!
The pandemic devastated the Las Vegas economy:
34 percent unemployment, more than 6-billion dollars in lost revenue. But now, Sin City is betting on some of the biggest names in music to get the strip rockin’ again.
A trippy 110-second teaser video was released showing Katy Perry as a mermaid, Luke Bryan out fishing, Carrie Underwood with butterflies, and Celine Dion inside a pinball machine.
There’s no ticket info, but it’s a good bet these stars are coming to Vegas. Reports are saying residencies could start in the fall.