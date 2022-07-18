Victoria Beckham Goes Viral On TikTok For Being Tone Deaf!

Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice has had quite a unique life after the Spice Girls broke up in the 90s!

She’s decided to share some of that “posh” life on TikTok… to disastrous results.

Victoria Beckham posted her first TikTok on Thursday last week, as a simple challenge: #stitchposh with “how posh you are”.

She then has a butler lift up a platter covering her favourite meal, grilled salmon and vegetables (as reported by her husband David in a recent interview):

@victoriabeckham #StitchPosh to show me how Posh you really are TikTok… and tell me you’re Posh, without telling me you’re Posh. I can’t wait to see x VB ♬ original sound – Victoria Beckham

However, the video was almost immediately BLASTED with comments of how tone deaf the content is!

Fans explained the U.K and the world is facing insanely high food costs, with users commenting: “Victoria, people can’t feed their kids“.

One fan summed it up on Twitter:

Fellow fans defended Beckham, saying it’s all a joke poking fun at Posh’s strict diet.

Joris Lechene, a TikToker and former high-class server claims Beckham planned this:

Nonetheless, not a great look by Posh, even if she intended it or not.