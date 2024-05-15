Here’s What’s Happening In Barrie on Victoria Day Weekend 2024

Victoria Day weekend (May 18-20, 2024) marks the unofficial kick-off to summer in Canada, and Barrie has a ton to offer! Whether you’re a history buff, a thrill-seeker, or looking for something unique and intriguing, there’s something for everyone.

Step Back in Time at Discovery Harbour

Set sail for adventure on May 18th with Discovery Harbour‘s season launch!

Explore 19th-century naval life with engaging costumed guides, and marvel at the real H.M.S. Tecumseth hull preserved within the museum. You can even test your wits in their new Escape Room, opening the same day.

Discovery Harbour offers a captivating journey through the past, perfect for all ages.

Embrace the Curious at The Oddity Market

Looking for something a little different? The Oddity Market on May 19th is a must-visit!

This unique marketplace boasts strange and fascinating finds, from haunted trinkets to unbelievable oddities.

Sideshow performers and live music add to the captivating atmosphere, making it a fun event for the whole family. Be prepared to be amazed by the extraordinary – the Oddity Market is an unforgettable experience. (Admission fee applies).

Festival Fun Awaits at Blue Mountain Village

Blue Mountain Village transforms into a vibrant street festival over Victoria Day weekend!

Immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere with live music, family activities, and delicious eats. Explore the charming village, groove to live music, and create lasting memories with your loved ones.

Relax and Recharge at Friday Harbour Resort

Escape to a lakeside paradise at Friday Harbour Resort this Victoria Day! Live music, DJs, and a vibrant beer garden create a fun and festive atmosphere. Explore the resort by renting bikes or kayaks, or unwind at the Nest with their special spring rates. When it’s time to recharge, take advantage of happy hour specials throughout the resort.

Saturday will include some added fun with an outdoor market featuring local artisans, followed by a stunning beach bonfire and fireworks display. Family fun continues with campfire treats on Sunday, tie-die on Monday and other fun activities throughout the weekend.

Catch Live Music at Quayle’s Brewery

Wind down and enjoy live music all weekend long at Quayle’s Brewery! Local artists will be performing a variety of musical styles, from laid-back afternoon sets to energetic evening shows. Grab a drink, relax with friends, and soak up the good vibes this Victoria Day.

These are just a few of the many ways to celebrate the long weekend in Barrie. With its beautiful scenery, exciting events, and unique experiences, Barrie is the perfect destination to kick off summer!

Unleash Your Inner Daredevil at Horseshoe Resort

Calling all mountain bike enthusiasts! Horseshoe Resort’s Bikes & Brews event (May 17-20) is the perfect way to celebrate the long weekend.

Hit the trails at the resort’s Downhill Mountain Bike Park, refuel with delicious food and refreshing beverages, and enjoy live music under the stars.

Whether you’re a seasoned rider or just starting out, there’s something for everyone at this action-packed event.