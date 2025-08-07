Victoria Mboko’s Wild Ride to the NBO Final Is the Tennis Story Canada Didn’t Know It Needed 🎾🇨🇦

Even if you’ve never watched a single serve in your life, it’s time to pay attention — because Victoria Mboko just pulled off the kind of underdog magic that feels straight out of a sports movie montage.

READ MORE AT BARRIE 360

The 18-year-old from Canada, ranked well outside the top 300 at the start of the year, is now heading into the final of the National Bank Open in Montreal — and she’s doing it with grit, power, and a wrist that feels like it’s holding on with duct tape and maple syrup.

RELATED: WHAT COLOUR ARE TENNIS BALLS?

🎾 The Match That Had Everything

In what’s already being called one of the greatest matches ever played on Canadian soil, Mboko staged a wild comeback against No. 9 seed Elena Rybakina.

First set? 1–6. Ouch.

1–6. Ouch. Second set? 7–5. Okay, we’ve got ourselves a match.

7–5. Okay, we’ve got ourselves a match. Third set? A nail-biting 7–6 tiebreak, complete with a near-fall, a numb wrist, and one heck of a crowd.

Did we mention she fought off a match point and barely flinched? Because she did. Like a boss.

🌟 Tonight’s Final: Mboko vs. Naomi Osaka

Next up: Naomi Osaka, the four-time Grand Slam champion making her own comeback after maternity leave.

Osaka hasn’t seen a quarterfinal in nearly 19 months — and now she’s in the final, too. If this feels like destiny meeting determination, it’s because it is.

💬 No Matter What Happens Tonight…

Mboko has already made her mark — turning a wildcard entry into a story the entire country is now glued to. Win or lose, this young star just announced herself to the tennis world — and we are here for it.