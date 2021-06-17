Victoria’s Secret Says Goodbye To Angels In Attempt To Redefine ‘Sexy’

The Victoria’s Secret Angels was a yearly event with supermodels wearing over-the-top ensembles that featured feathers and rhinestones and even million-dollar bras.

Instead of the annual show, Victoria’s Secret has launched a campaign with A-list celebrities and high-profile women that will showcase their accomplishments rather than their bodies.

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe, freestyle skier Eileen Gu, model and advocate Paloma Essler, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, transgender model Valentina Sampaio, model and South Sudanese refugee Adut Akech and photographer Amanda de Cadenet are among those to spearhead the campaign, according to the outlet.

The idea is to redefine what the word “sexy” means. The company has faced competition and pressure to be inclusive of women with various body types in recent years.

Victoria’s Secret new mission is to become a global “advocate” for female empowerment.

The women included in the new campaign will be known as the VS Collective and will focus on advising the brand, appearing in ads, and promote the retailer on social media.