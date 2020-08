Lady Gaga released a video on her Instagram account of some behind the scenes footage of dance rehearsals for the ‘Rain On Me’ music video… and in it admits that she accidentally scratched Ariana Grande’s eye while dancing!

Ari didn’t mind though, stating that she was “honoured” by it and hoped it scarred.

The video continues on showing Gaga chasing Ariana around trying to put Neosporin on the wound.

(Video/Image Courtesy of ladygaga/Instagram)