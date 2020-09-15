Vinyl Records Now Surpass CD Sales For The First Time Since The 80’s!

Vinyl was so last year in the early ’90s as people started to move away from the big records and opt for cassettes and CDs.

Then Vinyl became trendy, but gone are the days as people are buying up records at a huge rate.

According to a report from the Recording Industry Association of America, Vinyl records accounted for US$232.1 million of music sales in the first half of the year, compared to CDs, which brought in only $129.9 million.

While these sales are impressive, it’s still not where it used to be, and physicals sales are still dropping. Sales were down 23% in the first half of this year, due in part to the pandemic.

Since 2005, sales for vinyl have grown consecutively. In the first half of 2020, vinyl revenue was up 4%, while CD revenue was down 48%, according to the RIAA.