Could the Viral “3 by 3 by 12” Trend Actually Improve Your Life?

Lifestyle
Published November 10, 2025
By Charlie

TikTok has a new health obsession (shocking, we know) — it’s called the “3 by 3 by 12:00 p.m.” challenge. The idea? Crush three small goals before lunch to kickstart your day like a wellness influencer who actually wakes up early.

Here’s the gist: before noon, you’re supposed to
🥾 Walk 3,000 steps
💧 Drink one-third of your daily water goal
🍳 Eat 30 grams of protein

It’s simple, structured, and surprisingly doable — unless you’re still in your pyjamas at 11:58 a.m.

RELATED: Armpit Concealer Is Here Thanks To New TikTok Trend!

Of course, the exact numbers aren’t one-size-fits-all. Your ideal protein, hydration, and step goals depend on your body and activity level. And that noon deadline? Totally flexible. (We see you, brunch crowd.)

Still, getting in some early movement, hydration, and nutrition can help boost your energy, focus, and mood for the rest of the day.

💡 Moral of the story: Even if you’re not a “that girl,” being a “3 by 3 by noon” person might just make your mornings a little less chaotic.

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
