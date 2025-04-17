This Viral Tongue-Cleaning Trend Might Be Dangerous

Tongue scraping has been blowing up on TikTok and in oral hygiene circles lately, but one dental expert says this satisfying habit might come with some seriously scary side effects.

Dr. Loveland, a dentist who isn’t afraid to spill the (mouthwash-flavoured) tea, says that tongue scrapers can create tiny, invisible cuts in your tongue — and that’s where the trouble starts.

“These micro-cuts allow bacteria to enter the bloodstream,” he explains. And if you’ve got a heart valve issue, pacemaker, or intravascular device, that bacteria highway could lead to endocarditis, a potentially deadly heart infection with a mortality rate between 15% and 30%. Uh… not exactly the wellness glow-up people are aiming for.

But Wait… Isn’t Tongue Scraping Good for You?

In fairness, tongue scraping can help with bad breath. Some studies suggest it’s even better than brushing when it comes to kicking bacteria to the curb. And with a 54.6% spike in Google searches over the past five years, it’s clear people are curious.

But according to Loveland, the risks might outweigh the benefits, especially if you have underlying health conditions. His advice? Stick to the basics.

“Gently brushing your tongue with your toothbrush after cleaning your teeth provides adequate cleaning without the risks,” he says.

Moral of the story? Don’t let a trendy scraper be your downfall. A fresh mouth is great, but a healthy heart is even better.