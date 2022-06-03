Watch This Fast Food Worker Go VIRAL For Showing What It’s REALLY Like Working During Lunch Rush!

A fast food worker went VIRAL on YouTube for showing what it’s really like during a lunch rush! If you’ve ever complained about the wait, you probably won’t now.

Stephen Patula, 24, who works as an owner/operator of multiple McDonald’s with his family, posts videos of himself working on TikTok and Youtube.

He has over a Million followers on TikTok and 30K on YouTube, a huge audience!

Well he posted a video of five minutes of a lunch rush, and it’ll make you respect the workers behind the counter.

Check it out below:

After seeing that, give your local fast food worker a big THANK you!