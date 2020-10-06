Listen Live

Wait Until After Breakfast To Drink Coffee, Study Says

No way!

By Kool Eats

A new study recommends waiting until after you eat breakfast to have your first cup of coffee, especially if you had a night of choppy sleep, CNN reports.

 

 

The study, conducted by the University of Bath in the UK, finds that having coffee first thing in the morning can have a poor effect on blood sugar control, which is a risk factor for diabetes and heart disease.

 

 

The study found that the blood glucose response increased by approximately 50% after a strong cup of black coffee consumed before breakfast. 

 

 

The result suggests that the body may be less able to handle sugar and carbs in breakfast when a night of poor sleep is remedied with strong coffee.

