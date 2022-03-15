A New Study Debunked The Myth Of Walking 10K Steps A Day!

The number of steps you take daily might not need to be 10,000, according to new research.

The popular myth that one must walk at least five miles to achieve any health benefits is flawed, the study found.

Research from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst found that getting between 6,000 and 8,000 steps each day is just enough for people to stay healthy.

The study concluded that taking these strides reduces the risk of early death for people who are 60 or older by 54%.

Walking more than 8,000 steps per day doesn’t actually add any benefits, the study noted.

People who were younger than 60 were perceived to have the risk of an early death decrease at 8,000 to 10,000 steps per day.

The research found no definitive association with walking speed, beyond the total number of steps per day.”

So walk at whatever pace you want, just make sure you walk!