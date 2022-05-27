WALMART IS ISSUING CITATIONS FOR “MISTAKES” MADE DURING SELF-CHECKOUT?

You may want to be a little more careful when scanning your items at the self-checkout!

Have you ever realized something didn’t get scanned, or you forgot to get it out of your cart? Some Walmart locations are cracking down on self-checkout “shoplifting,” and are issuing citations if people walk away without paying for all their items.

In some cases, people ARE stealing, and that’s bad, but a report out of Arizona talked with people who claim they were cited for MISTAKES while handling a LARGE number of items or dealing with children while checking out.

In some cases, the police were called, one woman said that because her mistake was more than $30, the sheriff arrested her for petty theft. She didn’t say what the “mistake” was, but $30 isn’t just missing a couple of veggies.

Walmart said that they are taking “basic measures to control inventory,” but they wouldn’t say how widespread their self-checkout crackdown is, or what their policies are for citations and other penalties.

Of course, many people DON’T EVEN WANT to do their checkout. In a recent poll, people were asked what they’d do if there were NO LINES. 56% said they want a human cashier, and just 36% said they’d do self-checkout.