WANNA SMELL LIKE EASTER? PEEPS BODY SPRAY NOW EXISTS

Easter is still over two weeks out. But you don’t have to wait that long to SMELL like Easter.

Peeps Body Spray is now a thing that exists. Bottles of it have been spotted on shelves at the discount chain Five Below for $5 apiece. People are already reselling them for more than that on eBay and Poshmark.

They’ve got it in two different colours, pink and yellow. The yellow is “marshmallow scented,” and the pink is “strawberry creme.” (The yellow one has a yellow Peep on the label, but the liquid is blue. So that’s confusing.)