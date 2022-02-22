WANT TO EAT LESS SALT? A STUDY FOUND THIS SPICE IS A GOOD SUBSTITUTE

A study at Washington State found that if you want to eat less salt, you should eat more CHIPOTLE . . . the seasoning, not the place that serves burritos the size of cantaloupes.

Researchers tested a bunch of spices to see how well they hid the fact that people’s food didn’t have a lot of salt in it. They tried basil, garlic powder, pepper, and others. But chipotle seasoning was the only one that made a big difference.

People had a harder time guessing how much salt was in their food when chipotle was in it too. Which wasn’t the case with other spices.

It’s not clear why it works, but they’re planning a bigger, follow-up study now.

