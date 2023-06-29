Want To Hit The Beach With The Back Street Boys?

Continuing their celebration of 30-plus years as a group, The Backstreet Boys are serving up some summertime festivities and wordplay. Announcing Backstreet’s Back at the Beach, an all-inclusive concert vacation located on the beach in Cancún, Mexico.

Per the official press release, the performance schedule will feature two shows on the beach, including their DNA show, as well as a 30-for-30 performance in which the group will perform a set entirely chosen by fans.

Taking place at Moon Palace Cancún from April 18 to 21, 2024, the weekend trip will include an entire resort takeover, daily pool parties, themed activities, and more.

And in case you were wondering, BSB isn’t just there to serenade from the stage. There will also be several events with the boys, including a tequila and guacamole tasting with Howie Dorough, a DJ set by Kevin Richardson, karaoke with AJ McLean, a beach volleyball tournament with Nick Carter, and a special variety show featuring Brian Littrell’s whole family.

Oh, if all that wasn’t enough, Jason Derulo will join the Backstreet Boys as a headliner.

Travel Packages for Backstreet’s Back At The Beach will be available to purchase for pre-sale beginning at noon ET on July 6, and general on-sale starting on July 7 at 1 PM ET — HERE.