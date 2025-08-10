Want to Live on a Cruise Ship?

A luxury cruise ship is giving people the chance to live at sea for life. The price tag? $349,999.

The Villa Vie Odyssey’s “Endless Horizons” package lets guests call the ship home with no end date.

What You Get for the Price

Residents sail to 425 destinations in 147 countries on a three-and-a-half-year rotation. The ship never stays still for long.

Your cabin comes with a queen-sized bed, premium amenities, and access to top-notch dining, fitness, and entertainment.

There are even options for medical care, spa treatments, and laundry so you never have to step on land.

Why People Are Tempted

Some see it as cheaper than living in certain big cities. Others dream of endless travel without the hassle of packing.

The cruise lifestyle offers built-in community, daily ocean views, and the chance to visit places most people only see once.

For adventurous retirees or digital nomads, it’s basically a floating forever home with room service.

Would you trade your house keys for a cabin key? I have to say, I would!