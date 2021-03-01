Want to Own a French Village Decorated by Johnny Depp?

A once-abandoned French village, owned by Johnny Depp, is up for sale again.

The village, which sits in Provence’s Le Plan De La Tour, a small region about 20KM outside of hot-spot Saint-Tropez, has 6 guest cottages and one main house with 14 bathrooms and 15 bedrooms between them, as well as a bistro, skate park and two swimming pools with lush surroundings, featuring 300-year-old oaks, olive trees and vineyards.

Depp purchased the 19th-century village in 2001 and has listed it for sale twice, in 2015 and 2016, with the asking price as low $25 million. It’s now listed for about $63 million USD.

Word is that Depp himself decorated the buildings.

More HERE

Title image: Gibson Southeby’s