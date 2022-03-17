Want to Take A Course On Kanye?

Montreal’s Concordia University is offering a course that is said to be a first of its kind on Kayne West.

Kanye vs. Ye: Genius by Design will be taught by rapper Yassin “Narcy” Alsalman for 13 weeks beginning Sept. 6.

The course is open to Fine Arts students as an elective.

“This class isn’t only about Kanye,” Alsalman wrote in an Instagram post. “It’s about community, creativity, responsibility, accountability, fame and mental health, dreams and nightmares – and more importantly, self-actualization.”

Last year, Toronto’s Ryerson University (currently known as X University while it awaits a new name) announced it was offering a course on hometown music stars Drake and The Weeknd, taught by author Dalton Higgins.

New York University’s Clive Davis Institute ran a course on Taylor Swift, taught by music journalist Brittany Spanos, from Jan. 26 to March 9.