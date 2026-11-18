Facebook Marketplace is a wonderful place where you can find a $20 coffee table, a barely used treadmill… or someone trying to steal your money!

It's basically an online garage sale, except instead of negotiating with your neighbour, you're wondering if a guy named Steve actually exists!

And while there are some GREAT deals, there are also plenty of scammers.

RELATED: Things You Should Never Buy at a Garage Sale Unless You Enjoy Chaos

Here are SIX red flags to watch for!

1. The seller's profile looks suspicious. Their account was created yesterday, they have three friends, and their profile picture looks like it came from a toothpaste commercial.

2. The price is WAY too good to be true. A brand-new $2,000 couch for $75? Either it's a scam or somebody's husband is about to come home VERY upset!

3. The photos look suspiciously perfect. If every picture looks like it belongs in a furniture catalogue, ask for additional photos of the actual item.

4. They demand a deposit upfront. "Just send me $100 to hold it!" Absolutely not, Steve! I don't even trust my teenagers with $20!

5. They want to move the conversation somewhere else. If they insist on communicating outside Facebook or want payment in gift cards or wire transfers, that's a BIG red flag.

6. They refuse to meet in person. Suddenly they're out of town, their cousin has the item, or they're only available at 2 a.m. behind an abandoned building.

For safer transactions, meet in a busy public place when possible, bring someone with you and inspect the item before paying.

And remember, a legitimate seller can have a new profile, so look for several warning signs rather than relying on just one.

But can we talk about the REAL struggle of Facebook Marketplace?

You list something for $50, and within 30 seconds, someone messages:

"Is this still available?"

You say YES.

And you NEVER hear from them again!

Or someone offers you $12 for a $200 item and asks if you'll deliver it to Orillia!

At that point, I'd rather set it on fire in my driveway!