Are You Washing Your Clothes All Wrong? (Probably… Sorry!) 🫧
Most of us grew up believing one thing:
Hot water = cleaner clothes.
Turns out… we may have been boiling our laundry for no reason. 🙃
Why Cold Water Might Actually Be Your Laundry MVP ❄️
🧴 Modern detergents love the cold.
The fancy enzymes in today’s soaps are designed to work best in chilly temps.
(They evolved. We didn’t.)
🥛 Protein stains + heat = cooked-in disaster.
Milk, blood, baby food — heat basically bakes those stains right into the shirt forever. Yum.
🧺 Delicates stay… delicate.
Lace, silk, and that top you just spent $80 on are safer in cold water.
Cold also keeps your darks from fading into sad, patchy grey.
💸 Cold = cheaper laundry.
Almost all the energy your washer uses is just to heat the water.
Cold cycles = more money for wine. 🍷
But Hey, Hot Water Still Has a Job 🔥
Use heat for:
- Grease stains 🍔
- Sweaty sheets 😅
- Polyester and nylon (aka: your leggings collection)
Hot water helps kill the gym germs… and whatever died in your teenager’s socks.
One Trick: Check the Weather ☃️
If it’s below –4°C (25°F) outside, your “cold” water might actually be too cold, and the detergent stops working properly.
When in doubt?
👉 Read the label
👉 Or… ignore it like everyone else, then complain when your clothes shrink
Laundry Summary 🧼
Cold water:
✔ Cleans better
✔ Saves money
✔ Saves your clothes
✔ Doesn’t steam up your bathroom mirror (bonus!)
Hot water:
✔ Good for gross stuff
✔ Helps when clothes smell like a locker room
