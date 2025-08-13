Watch 10-Year-Old Sabrina Carpenter Rock Out as Axl Rose 🎤🎸

A resurfaced video is going viral showing a young Sabrina Carpenter dressed head-to-toe like Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose, complete with the bandana and shades, as she belts out the rock classic Sweet Child O’ Mine.

Raised on a steady diet of Queen, The Beatles, Rush, and GNR thanks to her dad, Sabrina’s early performances prove she was born to be on stage. Now 26, with multiple number-one hits and a new album Man’s Best Friend dropping August 29, it’s clear her superstar power was there from the very beginning.

Whether you’re a die-hard rock fan or a pop lover, this throwback is pure joy—and impossible not to smile at.