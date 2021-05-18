Listen Live

WATCH: Adam Sandler Sink Some Sweet Baskets!

Any NBA teams looking for a new point guard?!

Actor/Comedian Adam Sandler was seen in Long Island recently shooting some hoops on a court during a pick-up game and he crushed it!

All I’m saying is that if the Toronto Raptors need a new point guard, they should take a look at Sandler!

Apparently Adam is out shooting hoops every day on these courts.

