In a spoof to the opening number from Hairspray, Corden and Grande celebrate freedom after 15 months of lockdowns.

The musical number, set in the streets of New York City but shot on a backlot in L.A., aired during Tuesday’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

In the 2007 made-in-Toronto remake of 1988’s Hairspray, “Good Morning Baltimore” was performed by Nikki Blonsky.