WATCH: Bieber Spoof ‘Happy Gilmore’ In Latest Music Video

Trades in Bruins Jersey for Leafs

The official music video for DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber & 21 Savage “LET IT GO” was just released Monday.

This single is off of DJ Khaled’s latest KHALED KHALED Album.

The video puts a hip-hop spin on Adam Sandler’s ‘Happy Gilmore’. So of course the famous Boston Bruins jersey from the film has been exchanged for a Doug Gilmore Toronto Maple Leafs jersey.

Justin takes on Adam’s role in the music video, while Khaled takes his over-the-top personality and channels his inner Chubbs Peterson. Then 21 Savage comes in as the video’s Shooter McGavin.

… Sidenote, what is up with Bieber’s hair?!


(Video & Image Courtesy of DJ Khaled/YouTube)

