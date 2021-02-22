WATCH: Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page Sing Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’

Bridgerton hottie Rege-Jean Page hosted Saturday Night Live this past weekend and participated in a handful of hilarious sketches.

The show started with his opening monologue making fun of his sexy, smouldering character on the Netflix show with all the ladies of the cast trying wait on him hand and foot. Not only did we get the see the sweet, funny side of Rege-Jean, but he also serenaded us, not once but twice on the show!

During one sketch on the show he not only sang his heart out to Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Driver’s License’, but he also defended Taylor Swift’s songs from her album ‘Folklore’.