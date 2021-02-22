Listen Live

WATCH: Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page Sing Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’

And defend Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Album

By Host Blogs, Humor, ICYMI, Kool Celebrities, Kool Headlines, Videos
Bridgerton hottie Rege-Jean Page hosted Saturday Night Live this past weekend and participated in a handful of hilarious sketches.
The show started with his opening monologue making fun of his sexy, smouldering character on the Netflix show with all the ladies of the cast trying wait on him hand and foot. Not only did we get the see the sweet, funny side of Rege-Jean, but he also serenaded us, not once but twice on the show!

During one sketch on the show he not only sang his heart out to Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Driver’s License’, but he also defended Taylor Swift’s songs from her album ‘Folklore’.

Related posts

Michael Bublé is Back in the Studio!

WATCH: Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil

THERE’S NOW A SUPPORT GROUP FOR WOMEN NAMED “KAREN”

Former Divorce Lawyer Offers Tools to Save Your Marriage and Make it Thrive

Taylor Swift Completes Re-Recording Of 2009 Album ‘Fearless’

KOOL VIRAL: Don’t EVER Mess With A Mom!

Schitt’s Creek Mansion Up For Sale

Woman Used Gorilla Glue as Hairspray

LAWYER ACCIDENTALLY TURNS ON CAT FILTER DURING ZOOM COURT APPEARANCE