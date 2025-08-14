Watch Chris Hemsworth on Drums During Ed Sheeran’s ‘Thinking Out Loud’ LIVE

Ed Sheeran gave Chris Hemsworth the ultimate stage challenge during a sold-out stadium concert in Bucharest, Romania last year—handing over the drumsticks for a live performance of Thinking Out Loud in front of 70,000 fans! And yes, Hemsworth had only learned to play the drums just months prior.

The unforgettable moment is featured in an exclusive clip from National Geographic’s Limitless: Live Better Now series, specifically the episode Brain Power, which premieres August 15th on Disney+ and Hulu, with a broadcast on National Geographic on August 25th.

“When the bass starts, the piano, the guitar, everything hits at the same time,” Hemsworth explains in the preview. “And if I’m off, it’s all off.” The actor’s nerves were palpable as he took his place behind the kit, relying on adrenaline and focus to keep the performance on track.

The collaboration began when Hemsworth reached out to Sheeran back in December about his documentary work on cognitive health and the benefits of learning an instrument. Sheeran shared the backstory on Instagram: “Chris emailed me saying he was doing a documentary on cognitive health. He came to visit, and he has learned drums. So he’s going to come onstage in front of 70,000 [people].”

During the performance, Hemsworth leaned on sheer determination, Ed’s relaxed presence, and the roaring crowd to navigate the tricky pre-chorus and keep the momentum going. “I look around, and Ed’s still relaxed. I’m like, just make sure you’re concentrating on what you’re doing,” Hemsworth recalls.

Beyond music, Limitless: Live Better Now follows Hemsworth taking on a series of physical and mental challenges—from conquering the Swiss Alps to training with special forces—all aimed at exploring human potential and longevity. As Hemsworth says, “Working on LIMITLESS was an eye-opening experience… for this next season, we are attempting to raise the bar and go even deeper alongside health and wellness experts from around the globe.”

Whether you’re a Sheeran fan, a Hemsworth fan, or just love seeing celebs step way out of their comfort zones, this is one performance you won’t want to miss.