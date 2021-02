We have our first look at actress Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil.

Walt Disney Studios has finally released the film’s trailer. Cruella is the newest live-action film, centering around the origins of the iconic 101 Dalmatians villain.

Emma plays a young Cruella in the 1970s and calls her take on the character “punk rock”.

Disney’s Cruella is set for a May 28, 2021 theatrical release.



(Video & Image Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios/YouTube)