WATCH: ‘FRIENDS’ Carpool Karaoke

Carpool Karaoke is BACK with FRIENDS!

James Corden from The Late Late Night Show went to Warner Brothers lot for an afternoon with the FRIENDS cast while they were filming their reunion show for HBO Max.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer took a ride around the studios with James and toured through the many sets of the show, took some selfies, and, naturally, the whole gang sang a round of the iconic show’s intro “I’ll Be There For You”, with harmonies even!

(Courtesy of The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube)