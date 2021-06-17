Listen Live

WATCH: ‘FRIENDS’ Carpool Karaoke

James Corden Takes A Ride With The Iconic Cast

By Host Blogs, Humor, Kool Celebrities, Videos

Carpool Karaoke is BACK with FRIENDS!

James Corden from The Late Late Night Show went to Warner Brothers lot for an afternoon with the FRIENDS cast while they were filming their reunion show for HBO Max.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer took a ride around the studios with James and toured through the many sets of the show, took some selfies, and, naturally, the whole gang sang a round of the iconic show’s intro “I’ll Be There For You”, with harmonies even!

(Courtesy of The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube)

Related posts

Seasonal Treat Recipe: Fresh Strawberry Pie

Kool Musicians You Did Not Know Have An Indigenous Background

Jimmy Fallon Fooled by Grocery Store No Frills’ Hauler Album

WATCH: Jimmy Fallon & Lin-Manuel Miranda Celebrate Broadway’s Return

Drake Teams Up With Live Nation To Build New Entertainment Venue In Toronto

Peace By Chocolate Movie will Premier in Canada on July 1st at Ontario Place

WATCH: P!nk Performs ‘Cover Me With Sunshine’ At Pride Event

Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’ Breaks Vinyl Sales Records

KOOL VIRAL: Disney Fans Are IN TEARS Over This “Cruella” Easter Egg