WATCH: FRIENDS: The Reunion Teaser Video

We have waited SOOOO long for this!

FRIENDS: The Reunion finally has a release date set on the one year anniversary of HBO Max, May 27th.

All six original cast members are of course back! In the short teaser video they all shared to social media Thursday, you can see Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer walking away from the camera arm-in-arm while a slower version of the show’s infamous intro song ‘I’ll Be There For You’ is playing in the background.

All six celebs executive produced the special, which will also see some other returning guest stars like; Tom Selleck, Reese Witherspoon, and Elliott Gould.

Also making appearances in the special; David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Lady Gaga and Kit Harington, just to same a few!

Watch FRIENDS: The Reunion May 27th on HBO Max.