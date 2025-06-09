WATCH: Hamilton Original Cast Brings the House Down at 2025 Tony Awards

It’s been 10 years since Hamilton took its shot—and it’s still not throwing it away.

Broadway’s biggest night got a major dose of nostalgia and star power when nearly 30 original cast members of Hamilton reunited at the 2025 Tony Awards for a jaw-dropping anniversary performance. Live from Radio City Music Hall on June 8, the stage turned into the room where it happened, and trust us—everyone wanted to be in it.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Jonathan Groff, Daveed Diggs and more OG castmates hit the stage for a powerful medley of fan favourites, including “My Shot,” “The Schuyler Sisters,” and “The Room Where It Happens.” The crowd? Absolutely electric. The performance? A full-body chills moment.

This isn’t just any musical reunion—it’s Hamilton. The genre-redefining, rap-infused, history-flipping masterpiece that dominated Broadway when it debuted in 2015, won 11 Tony Awards, and later became a pop culture staple thanks to its 2020 Disney+ film version.

Now, ten years later, it’s clear: Hamilton still hits hard.

The performance was more than just a walk down memory lane. It served as a timely reminder of the show’s impact—reimagining early American history with a multi-racial cast and a musical style rooted in hip-hop, soul, and theatre. As Miranda once said, “This is a story about America then, told by America now.” And in 2025, that sentiment resonates louder than ever.

Meanwhile, at the Tonys…

While Hamilton stole the spotlight for a moment, a new musical emerged as the night’s big winner. Maybe Happy Ending, the sweet and philosophical tale of two "helperbots" navigating love and connection, took home six Tonys—including Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book.

The Kennedy Center Controversy

The reunion also arrives amid ongoing controversy over Hamilton’s pulled performances at Washington D.C.’s Kennedy Center. Following a conservative-led leadership overhaul by Donald Trump, Hamilton’s producers withdrew from the venue, citing the importance of keeping political institutions sacred and free from partisan influence.

Producer Jeffrey Seller summed it up: “Political disagreement and debate are vital expressions of democracy… The Kennedy Center is one such institution [that] should be protected from politics.”

Whether making history on stage or taking a stand off of it, the cast and creators of Hamilton continue to lead with their values—and talent.