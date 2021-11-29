A Company Is Offering Someone $2,500 To Watch 25-Holiday Movies In 25 Days!

This could be the best side hustle ever for the Christmas season. You could make $2,500, and all you have to do is binge through 25-holiday movies over 25 days.

Reviews.org needs to find what it calls the “Chief Holiday Cheer-meister” in the hunt for the greatest holiday movie ever. You have to write your thoughts on each movie. Plus, you can pick whatever 25 films you want to watch. (Yes, you should pick Die Hard).

The winner also gets more than just money. There are also year-long subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Hallmark Movies Now.

Entries have to be in by December 3rd at 7 pm ET.