WATCH: Jimmy Fallon & Lin-Manuel Miranda Celebrate Broadway’s Return
Hilarious Musical Parody
As the world seems to be slowly returning to some kind of normalcy, Jimmy Fallon was joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda on The Tonight Show to celebrate that Broadway is returning this Fall!
In the musical number, the pair made references to tons of famous Broadway shows and performed a parody of Hamilton‘s “You’ll Be Back” with the help of some Broadway legends like Olga Merediz, Phylicia Rashad, Kristin Chenoweth, Christopher Jackson, Laura Benanti and Jimmy Smits.