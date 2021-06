WATCH: Jimmy Fallon & Lin-Manuel Miranda Celebrate Broadway’s Return

As the world seems to be slowly returning to some kind of normalcy, Jimmy Fallon was joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda on The Tonight Show to celebrate that Broadway is returning this Fall!

In the musical number, the pair made references to tons of famous Broadway shows and performed a parody of Hamilton‘s “You’ll Be Back” with the help of some Broadway legends like Olga Merediz, Phylicia Rashad, Kristin Chenoweth, Christopher Jackson, Laura Benanti and Jimmy Smits.



(Courtesy of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube)