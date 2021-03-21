Listen Live

WATCH: Justin Bieber Performs New Single ‘Peaches’ And Drops New Album ‘Justice’

He premiered it during NPR's 'Tiny Desk' feature.

By Music, Videos

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber dropped his sixth studio album Justice on Thursday night along with a video for his new single, ‘Peaches.’


YouTube / Justin Bieber

He premiered the new song during his ‘Tiny Desk’ performance at ‘NPR.’ He started off with his smash hit, ‘Holy,’ and included ‘Hold On’ and ‘Anyone’ from the album as well.

Check out his full performance here:


YouTube / NPR Music

Here’s the track listing for the album:

Main Image via Facebook / @JustinBieber

Related posts

LISTEN: Bruno Mars Drops First Single As Part Of Duo ‘Silk Sonic’

Taylor Swift Completes Re-Recording Of 2009 Album ‘Fearless’

Olivia Rodrigo Wows Viewers With Stripped Down Performance of ‘drivers license’

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Covers ’90s Classic ‘Fade Into You’ By Mazzy Star

Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman Goes Viral And Makes History

Rick Mercer Tells Ontarians To Stay Home In Hilarious Video

CNN Reporter Sara Sidner Breaks Down In Tears During Covid Reporting

WATCH: Justin Bieber Performs Latest Track ‘Anyone’

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Performs ‘Party In The U.S.A.’ On ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’