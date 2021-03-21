WATCH: Justin Bieber Performs New Single ‘Peaches’ And Drops New Album ‘Justice’

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber dropped his sixth studio album Justice on Thursday night along with a video for his new single, ‘Peaches.’



YouTube / Justin Bieber

He premiered the new song during his ‘Tiny Desk’ performance at ‘NPR.’ He started off with his smash hit, ‘Holy,’ and included ‘Hold On’ and ‘Anyone’ from the album as well.

Check out his full performance here:



YouTube / NPR Music

Here’s the track listing for the album:

Main Image via Facebook / @JustinBieber