Watch Lady Gaga Sing ‘Smelly Cat’ In A Perfect Moment From ‘Friends: The Reunion’

Fans waited a long time for the reunion that brought together Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, along with some other major stars.

Some of the celebrity guests were those that had walk-on parts during the show’s original run, while others were just major fans of the sitcom.

Most notably Lady Gaga joined the reunion to recreate the iconic Phoebe Buffay “Smelly Cat” moment. Gaga joined Kudrow on the beloved Central Perk coffee house couch to play her rendition of the song that was written by Kudrow’s character in the episode, “The One With The Baby On The Bus.”