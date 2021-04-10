Listen Live

WATCH & LISTEN: P!nk Collaborates With Rag’n’Bone Man On New Song

'Anywhere Away From Here' was released Friday.

American singer-songwriter P!nk has partnered with British singer-songwriter Rag’n’Bone Man to create a new track along with a music video. Released Friday, check out ‘Anywhere Away From Here.’


Discussing the song, Rag’n’Bone Man says, “This song is an honest reflection of wanting to disappear from uncomfortable situations — about the vulnerabilities that we all face. It’s an honour to have P!nk on this record and I’m so glad she is able to be a part of it.”

P!nk says, “I first encountered Rag’n’Bone Man in Europe in 2017 not long after hearing his song ‘Human’. By then I had already fallen in love with his voice, and when we met in person I quickly learned he has a beautiful soul, too. Since then, I knew I wanted to work with him one day. ‘Anywhere Away From Here’ couldn’t be a better song for us to sing together. I’m so honoured to be a part of this collaboration.”

The new track will be on Rag’n’Bone Man’s upcoming album Life By Misadventure, dropping May 7.

